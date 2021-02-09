Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

“According to a new research report titled Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

The market of MM PIB is highly concentrated with limited suppliers in the market. Leading suppliers in the market are BASF, ENEOS, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui and Zhejiang Shunda.

Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Roofing, Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen, Chewing gum Other etc. Adhesives is the largest application of MM Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 35.44% of world total consumption volume.

Key Competitors of the Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market are:

BASF, ENEOS, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui, Zhejiang Shunda,

Major Product Types covered are:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Major Applications of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene covered are:

Adhesives

Sealants

Regional Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

