HMPE (High Modulus Polyethylene) Ropes Market Revenue and Reginal Forecast by 2025

HMPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema® is the premium brand for High Modulus Polyethylene fibre.

HMPE (High Modulus PolyEthylene), also known as UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight PolyEthylene) or HPPE (High Performance PolyEthylene), is a polyolefin resin of very high molecular weight (mass) usually between 2 and 6 million g/mol with extremely long chains produced by gel spinning (wet or dry methods). The longer chain serves to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material, with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made.

HMPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals except oxidizing acids, has extremely low moisture absorption (Hydrophobic), very low coefficient of friction, self-lubricating and highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms being 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel. Its coefficient of friction is significantly lower than that of nylon and acetal, and is comparable to that of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon), but HMPE has better abrasion resistance than PTFE. HMPE material floats in water thus gaining another advantage over many other materials such as Polyester, Nylon, Aramids and LCP.

HMPE ropes are increasingly replacing steel and conventional fibers in the shipping and offshore businesses of oil & gas, aquaculture, wind mills and cables and lately, experimentally, in ships’ cranes. These high performance ropes are stronger than steel and ~1/8 of the weight of comparable steel wires.

HMPE ropes is driven by customers' and end-users' needs for lightweight, sustainable solutions that offer extreme durability coupled with improved safety and ergonomics. HMPE products typically replace traditional materials such as steel and aramid.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Lankhorst(WireCo), Samson, Bridon, English Braids, Marlow Ropes, Katradis, Southern Ropes, Taizhou Hongda, Jiangsu Shenyun, Hunan Zhongtai, Ningbo Dacheng, Rope Technology, Juli Sling

Major Product Types covered are:

3 Strand

8 Strand

12 Strand

Others

Major Applications of HMPE (High Modulus Polyethylene) Ropes covered are:

Industrial

Ocean

Leisure

Other

Regional HMPE (High Modulus Polyethylene) Ropes Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

