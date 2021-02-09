High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025

“Overview Of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Industry 2021-2025:

Decorative laminates are laminated products primarily used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. It can be manufactured as either high- or low-pressure laminate, with the two processes not much different from each other except for the pressure applied in the pressing process.

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149°C).

HPL is available in hundreds of solid colors, wood grains and abstracts with multiple finishes to select from as well.

High Pressure Laminates manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Kronospan, EGGER and ASD, accounting for 50.01 percent revenue market share in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of High Pressure Laminates producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of High Pressure Laminates brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the High Pressure Laminates field.

The Top key vendors in High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Market include are:- Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Kronospan, EGGER, ASD, Arpa Industriale, Sonae Indústria, OMNOVA Solutions, Abet Laminati, Fletcher Building, PFLEIDERER, Trespa International

Major Product Types covered are:

Horizontal

Vertical

Major Applications of High Pressure Laminate (HPL) covered are:

Commercially

Residences

Other

Region wise performance of the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) industry

This report studies the global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

