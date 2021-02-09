Dairy Starter Culture Market Is Booming Regionally | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

“ Dairy Starter Culture Market Overview 2021 – 2025

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are intentionally added to milk in order to create a desired outcome in the final product, most often through their growth and fermentation processes.

Dairy Starter Cultures are freeze-dried starter cultures that are used for bulk starter preparation. It can be used in yoghurt, Kefir, pasta filata, fermented milk, cheese, and so on. Among various applications, consumption from cheese industry held largest share with 34.46% globally in 2016.

The dairy starter culture industry is highly concentrated as one company, Chr. Hansen, owns about 45% sales share globally. Production of dairy starter culture mainly concentrates in Europe and North America presently.

As for the consumption, dairy starter culture manufacturers mainly target at Europe, North America, South America and so on. Europe is the largest consumer with 42.67% share in 2016. North America is the follower.

Key Competitors of the Global Dairy Starter Culture Market are: Chr. Hansen, Danisco, DSM, CSK, Lallemand, Sacco System, Dalton, BDF Ingredients, Lactina, Lb Bulgaricum, Anhui Jinlac Biotech, Probio-Plus

Major Product Types covered are:

Mesophilic Type

Thermophilic Type

Probiotics

Major Applications of Dairy Starter Culture covered are:

Cheese

Yoghourt

Buttermilk

Cream

Other

