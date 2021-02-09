Computer on Module (COM) Market Research Report 2021 – Major Players Operating

“According to a new research report titled Computer on Module (COM) Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The latest report on the Computer on Module (COM) Market 2021 industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period, 2021 to 2025. The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore's Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Key Competitors of the Global Computer on Module (COM) Market are:

Kontron, Congatec, MSC Technologies(Avnet), Advantech, ADLink, Portwell, Eurotech, SECO srl, Technexion, Phytec, Axiomtek, Aaeon, Toradex, EMAC, Avalue Technology, CompuLab, Variscite, Digi International, Olimex Ltd, Shiratech(Aviv Technologies), Critical Link, LLC, IWave Systems Technologies, Calixto Systems,

Major Product Types covered are:

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Major Applications of Computer on Module (COM) covered are:

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Regional Computer on Module (COM) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Computer on Module (COM) Market 2021 for the forecast period 2021 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Computer on Module (COM) Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Computer on Module (COM) Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Computer on Module (COM) market performance

