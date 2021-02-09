Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis Compare the Performance During 2021-2025

“The Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70°F.

The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.

The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.

Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid product, they mainly concentrating in China. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of refrigerants.

Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 19% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level.

The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Key Competitors of the Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market are:

Honeywell, Solvay, Ineos, Derivados del Flúor, Airproducts, Morita, Sinochem Lantian, Sanmei Chemical, Yingpeng Chemical, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Dongyue Group, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical, Juhua Group, 3F, Fubao Group

Major Product Types covered are:

Content ?99.99 %

Content ?99.90 %

Content ?99.70 %

Major Applications of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid covered are:

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

