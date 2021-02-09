Refined Nickel Market Revenue and Reginal Forecast by 2025

“According to a new research report titled Refined Nickel Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

Nickel is a chemical element with symbol Ni and atomic number 28. It is a silvery-white lustrous metal with a slight golden tinge. Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation).

Key Competitors of the Global Refined Nickel Market are:

BHP, South32, PT ANTAM Tbk, Anglo American, ERAMET, Vale, Nornickel, Queensland Nickel, Jinchuang, Xstrata, Sumitomo, Jilin Jien Nickel

Major Product Types covered are:

Nickel Minerals

Nickel Recovery

Major Applications of Refined Nickel covered are:

Stainless Steel

Nickel Alloy

Plating

Battery Material

Regional Refined Nickel Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

”

