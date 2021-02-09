Global Luxury Car Leasing Market Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends | Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car

Luxury Car Leasing market report is a window to the Luxury Car Leasing industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Luxury Car Leasing industry report contains proven by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer. Luxury Car Leasing Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global luxury car leasing market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

“Product definition” Luxury car leasing is an attractive way of financing the desired models of car at affordable price basis. The leasing of luxury cars has now become a popular alternative to buying as the desired cars can be made available on a low initial deposit. Car rental is the use of cars at an assessed amount of money for a fixed period of time. Luxury car rentals helps in providing mobility solutions for both, leisure and business travellers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Ola and Hyundai Motor Group announced a strategic partnership under which Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company will invest in Ola for setting up a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. With this collaboration, all the three companies will develop a unique fleet and mobility solutions.

In February 2019, a partnership was announced by Nordea Finance and ALD Automotive to launch their mobility services for both medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) and also for the private individuals of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market: Segment Analysis

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing), Application (Airport, Off-Airport), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Overview of Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Luxury Car Leasing Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Luxury Car Leasing Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Luxury Car Leasing Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Luxury Car Leasing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Luxury Car Leasing Competitive Situation and Trends

Global Luxury Car Leasing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

