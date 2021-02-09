Global Agile IoT Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

As per an exhaustive analysis performed by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the worldwide agile IoT market is predicted to value worth USD 190 9.90 billion, flourishing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023. The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets is estimated to drive the global agile IoT market 2020. Besides, the growing semiconductor industry is estimated to make a significant contribution during the review period. Furthermore, with the persistent regulation of agile IoT, physicians could lessen the treatment expenses from 10 to 20%. Moreover, the increasing digitalization is predicted to make a substantial contribution during the review period. The adoption of IoT in various sectors is making crucial participation in expanding the global market.

On the other hand, the spread of COVID-19 has led in standby in the daily operational activities of the worldwide agile IoT market. The departments have been temporarily shut to restrain the spread of coronavirus. Precise research is being conducted on the aftermath of coronavirus on the global agile IoT market. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Segmentation:

The worldwide agile IoT Industry can be classified on the basis of component, connectivity, vertical, deployment, organization size, and region.

Based on component, the worldwide agile IoT market can be segmented into Hardware, Software, and services.

Based on connectivity, the worldwide agile IoT market can be segmented into LAN, Wi-Fi, Li-Fi, BLE, ZigBee, ZWave, LoRa, RF, and others.

Based on vertical, the worldwide agile IoT market can be segmented into BFSI, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, and others.

Based on deployment, the global agile IoT market can be segmented into On-Premises and cloud.

Based on organization size, the worldwide agile IoT market can be segmented into Large, Medium, and small.

Based on the region, the worldwide agile IoT market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

An exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been carried out. As per the analysis, the worldwide market is predicted to magnify significantly during the review period. According to the study, the global market is likely to be dominated by North America. It is estimated to acquire the maximum market share during the assessment period. The most significant factor of North America flourishing is the presence of established economies. The developed countries like the U.S. and Canada are likely to make crucial participation during the forecast period. Moreover, the region is technically advanced and therefore, the adoption of technology takes place at a very fast pace. Moreover, the companies in the region spend immensely in research and development, which plays an important role in regional expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of smart connected devices is estimated to propel the market further. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to witness significant expansion due to the robust development and the fast adoption of technology is likely to propel the market in the region. The APAC region is estimated to expand significantly due to the presence of developing countries like India and China.

However, the market dynamics are likely to experience a slight change due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Key Players

The global players of the market are Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), ByteLight, Inc. (U.S), LVX System (U.S), General Electronic Corp. (U.S), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S), Ibsentelecom Ltd. (U.S), Lightbee Corp. (U.S), PureLifi Ltd (U.S), and Supreme Architecture Inc. (U.S), among a few more.

