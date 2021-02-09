Global Digital Paper System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest digital paper system market 2020 report reveals different factors that can influence the market. There are numerous factors that can prompt the expansion of the market. Some important factors that can drive the digital paper system market are low power consumption features and the advantage of ease of reading. The increase in technological advancements, such as electrowetting, electrophoretic, electrochromic, cholesteric liquid crystal display, and others can prompt the expansion of the digital paper system market. In addition, the high application of electrophoretic technology can spur the market growth. The growing e-paper popularity can also boost the digital paper system market in the years to come. The employment of e-ink that allows the creation of handwritten documents can encourage the growth of the digital paper system market in the assessment period.

Segmentation:

The segment study of the digital paper system market size is based on technology, end-user, and application.

The technology based segments of the digital paper system market are electrophoretic, electrochromic, cholesteric LCD (CH-LCD), and electrowetting among others. The electrophoretic technology segment can rise at the highest pace through the assessment period.

The applications based segments of the digital paper systems market are technology wearables, cellphones & music players, and e-readers among others. The high application of e-readers, followed by the high ingression rate of cellphones can boost the expansion of the market. The rise in the demand for e-books and the growing consumers’ preference for the customization benefit of digital paper can spur the expansion of the world market in the years to come.

The end-users based segments of the digital paper system global market are retail, education, consumer electronics, and others.

Regional Analysis

MRFR’s regional study states that that North America digital paper system market is expected to rise at a high pace in the years to come. Other regional segments of the digital paper market are Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In North America, the digital paper market is expected to rise at the highest share and secure the largest share of the world market. In Asia Pacific, the digital paper market can rise at a rapid pace through the review period. The expansion of the digital paper market in the North America region can be attributed to the presence of different developed economies that experience a high rate of advanced technology adoption. In addition, these regions are observed to house numerous manufacturers those actively involved digital paper systems developments. These can drive the digital paper market. The rise in the utility of digital technologies due to the rise in the affinity for novel digital

technologies can improve the expansion of the digital paper system market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to register a considerable CAGR due to the inclination of a large population towards improving their lifestyle, along with economic progress. The increased demand for better technologies can propel the regional market in the years to come. The high utility of paper along with the creation of large volumes of paper waste are causing the shift from traditional method to digital paper systems. Thus, Europe is identified as a potential region for the expansion of the market.

Key Players

MRFR identified some reputed digital paper system market players. They are; Sony (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc., Xerox Corporation (U.S.), E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan), Bridgestone Corp (Japan), Aveso Displays (U.S.), Gamma Dynamics (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and LG Display (South Korea) among others.

