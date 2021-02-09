Global Jams and Jellies Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Jelly, jam and preserves are all made from fruit mixed with sugar and pectin. The difference between them comes in the form that the fruit takes. In jelly, the fruit comes in the form of fruit juice. In jam, the fruit comes in the form of fruit pulp or crushed fruit (and is less stiff than jelly as a result). In preserves, the fruit comes in the form of chunks in a syrup or a jam.
Many varieties of fruit preserves are made globally, including sweet fruit preserves, such as those made from strawberry or apricot, and savory preserves, such as those made from tomatoes or squash. The ingredients used and how they are prepared determine the type of preserves; jams, jellies.
The global Jams and Jellies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Jams and Jellies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Jams and Jellies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Jams and Jellies in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Jams and Jellies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Jams and Jellies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
B&G Foods
Bonne Maman
Hartley’s
J.M. Smucker
Ritter Alimentos
Unilever
Baxter & Sons
Centura Foods
Duerr & Sons
Kewpie
Kraft Foods
Murphy Orchards
National Grape Co-operative Association
Orkla Group
Premier Foods
Trailblazer Foods
Welch
Wellness Foods
Wilkin & Sons
Market size by Product
Jams
Jellies
Preserves
Market size by End User
Individual
Restaurant
Café and Dessert shop
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Jams and Jellies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jams and Jellies market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Jams and Jellies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Jams and Jellies submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Jams and Jellies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Jams and Jellies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.