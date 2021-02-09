Global Retail Self-Checkout Terminals MarketResearch Report 2021

About Retail Self-checkout Terminals

In a retail outlet, a self-checkout terminal is a self-service transaction system that enables consumers to make payment for their purchases by themselves. The system offers convenience and privacy as consumers eliminate the need for a cashier or an attendant. Self-checkout terminals include a barcode scanner, touchscreen display, weighing scale, card reader, cash reader, and a deposit unit. In addition, as stated, speed, privacy, and convenience are the key factors that have led to the increased adoption of self-checkout terminals on a wider scale, globally.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global retail self-checkout terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retail self-checkout terminals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Diebold Nixdorf

• FUJITSU

• ITAB Shop Concept

• NCR

• Pan-Oston

• TOSHIBA TEC

Other prominent vendors

• ECR Software

• IER

• PCMS Group

• Slabb

Market driver

• Growth in retail industry

Market driver

Market trend

• Evolution of NFC technology

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



