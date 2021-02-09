Global B2C Online Ordering Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global B2C Online Ordering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2C Online Ordering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Menufy

Restolabs

Olo

MenuDrive

Toast POS

ChowNow

Orders2me

Upserve

Square

iMenu360

GloriaFood

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

On-premise

Managed

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Restaurants

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global B2C Online Ordering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the B2C Online Ordering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of B2C Online Ordering are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

