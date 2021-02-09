Global Women’s Fairway WoodsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Women’s Fairway WoodsMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fairway woods are typically made with a slightly shorter and stiffer shaft, a smaller clubhead and more loft than a driver or 2-wood. While the most common modern clubset includes only one fairway wood, the 3-wood, woods are typically available from major brands in lofts up to a 9-wood.

The global Women’s Fairway Woods market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Women’s Fairway Woods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Women’s Fairway Woods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Women’s Fairway Woods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Women’s Fairway Woods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Honma

Ping

Ecco

Footjoy

XXIO

Cleveland

Sunview GOLF

FJ

Number golf

Eson

Sunny haha

Callaway Golf

TaylorMade

Titleist

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

3 wood

5 wood

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

