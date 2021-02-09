Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2023

Market Highlights

The fact that a banking infrastructure is not required, but only a phone, broadens the consumer base of the service. In addition, the service is accessible by both smartphones and feature phones. It is projected to lead the direct carrier billing market towards its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the service is gaining popularity on account of the privacy of the consumers, which is not required to be revealed. The transaction is smooth and private, which is poised to drive the growth of the direct carrier billing market in the upcoming years. Also, the rising demand for streaming services is likely to influence the market positively across the forecast period.

Data carrier billing service is an online payment method that allows a consumer to make a purchase against his phone bill. The process eliminates the need for a banking infrastructure for making transactions. In this observation by Market Research Future (MRFR), it has been revealed that the global direct carrier billing market is expected to register a significant CAGR across the projection period 2018 to 2023. The market is anticipated to earn a decent amount of revenue over the next couple of years.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global direct carrier billing market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is anticipated to maintain its forefront position in the global marketplace over the next few years. The direct carrier billing market in the region is prognosticated to benefit from the efforts of the European Union for the regularization of payment services.

North America is projected to account for the second spot through the assessment period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth at a rapid rate. It is expected to strike the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading country-level markets in the region.

Segmentation:

The component-based segments of the direct carrier billing market growth are hardware, software, and services (professional and managed).

On the basis of type, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into Limited DCB, Pure DCB, PIN or MO Base Window, MSISDN Forwarding, and others.

Based on the feature, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into PIN defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated, Pre-defined Window, and Others.

The direct carrier billing market is divided on the basis of authentication type into single-factor authentication and two-factor authentication.

By platform, the direct carrier billing market has been segmented into Android, Windows, and iOS.

Competitive Dashboard:

NTT DoCoMo, Boku, Singtel, Bango, Swisscom, Fortumo, DIMOCO, T-Mobile, Telenor, AT&T, Bell Canada, and Orange are some of the few top-notch players of the direct carrier billing market analyzed in this report. These players are focusing on technological innovations for capturing market share and sustaining competition. The growing popularity of the service is likely to attract new players to the competitive landscape of the global market in the upcoming years. Also, growth approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, value-added services, collaborations, strategic partnerships with competitors, etc. are poised to be witnessed in the direct carrier billing market over the next couple of years. The focus and investments in regional expansion are expected to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the market in the years to come.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Fortumo, a data carrier billing service provider, and Vidio, an Indonesian streaming platform, have signed a direct carrier billing partnership.

In October 2019, Telefónica, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company, has partnered with preeminent mobile commerce enabler, DOCOMO Digital, for the development of direct carrier billing (DCB).

