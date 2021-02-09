Latest Anatomic Pathology Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Inc, Agilent Technologies

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=927452

The Anatomic Pathology Market is projected to reach a value of USD 44.4 Billion by 2024 from USD 33.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Anatomic Pathology Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Sakura Finetek (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio SB (US)

Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

BioGenex Laboratories(US)

Abcam (US)

Milestone Medical (Italy)

SLEE medical (Germany)

Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

Amos Scientific (Australia)

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd. (China)

MEDITE GmbH (Germany)

Cell Signaling Technology (US)

CellPath (UK)

“Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2018”

Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2018, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

“Hospital laboratories to register the highest growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period”

Based on end user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach for the Instruments and Consumables Market

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4.2.1 Services Market Estimation Based on Number of Tests

2.4.2.2 Services Market Estimation Based on Procedures

2.4.3 Growth Forecast

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Anatomic Pathology: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Anatomic Pathology Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.2.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3.3 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Reagent Rental Agreements

…and More

Research Coverage:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anatomic pathology market and its sub segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

