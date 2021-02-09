Latest Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification, (Real Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=345414

The Blood Screening Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Blood Screening Market:

Grifols (Spain)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

BioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

DiaSorin (Italy)

GFE (Germany)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Merck Millipore (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Perkin Elmer (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd (India)

The blood screening market, by technology, has been segmented into nucleic acid testing (NAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The NAT segment dominates the blood screening market, by technology, primarily due to the increasing number of blood donations and the increasing adoption of NAT technology due to its higher sensitivity over other blood screening technologies.

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. The blood bank segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for donated blood, a growing number of organ transplantation surgeries, rising awareness regarding the safety of blood, increasing the number of donations worldwide, and growth in government funding to charitable trusts.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitation

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Secondary Data

2.3.1 Secondary Source

2.4 Primary Data

2.4.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5.3 Growth Forecast

2.6 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Screening: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Share, By End User & Country (2018)

4.3 Market, By Product & Service, 2019 Vs. 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Donated Blood and Rising Number of Blood Donations

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Introduction of Newer Pathogens

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Need for Reducing Blood Screening Prices

…and More

