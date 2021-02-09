Latest Brain Monitoring Market by Product (Device, MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrode, Paste, Gel, Battery, Cable, Invasive), Disease (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy, Headache, Sleep)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=219402

The Global Brain Monitoring Market is expected to reach 11.6 Billion by 2024 from USD 8.7 Billion in 2019,at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Brain Monitoring Market:

Advanced Brain Monitoring (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Natus Medical, Inc. (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia)

Medtronic (Ireland)

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Masimo Corporation (US)

Spiegelberg GmbH& Co. KG (Germany)

Cadwell Industries (US)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

Nonin Medical, Inc. (US)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

Neurosoft (Russia)

Rimed (US)

The electrodes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Technological advancements have enhanced the tissue interface of electrodes and facilitated the development of cost-effective, high-performance electrodes in this market.

On the basis of region, the global brain monitoring market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019, while Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data30

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Brain Monitoring Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Devices

6.2.1 Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

6.2.1.1 Intracranial Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.2 Electroencephalography Devices

6.2.1.3 Cerebral Oximeters

6.2.1.4 Sleep Monitoring Devices

6.2.1.5 TCD Devices

6.2.1.6 MEG Devices

6.2.1.7 Electromyography Devices

6.2.1.8 MEI

6.2.1.9 CT

6.2.1.10 PET

6.2.2 Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure

6.2.2.1 Noninvasive Devices

6.2.2.2 Invasive Devices

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type

6.3.1.1 Electrodes

6.3.1.1.1 Wet Electrodes

6.3.1.1.2 Dry Electrodes

6.3.1.1.3 Needle Electrodes

6.3.1.2 Sensors

6.3.1.3 Pastes and Gels

6.3.1.4 Caps

6.3.1.5 Batteries

6.3.1.6 Cables

6.3.1.7 Other Accessories

6.3.2 Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability

6.3.2.1 Disposable Accessories

6.3.2.2 Reusable Accessories

7 Brain Monitoring Market, By Disease Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traumatic Brain Injuries

7.3 Stroke

7.4 Dementia

7.5 Headache Disorders

7.6 Sleep Disorders

7.7 Epilepsy

7.8 Parkinson’s Disease

7.9 Huntington’s Disease

7.10 Other Diseases

…and More

