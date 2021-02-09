Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-20225

Summary
This report studies the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market by product type and application/end industries.
The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States market, including
Honeywell
3M
DuPont
Drager
Msa Safety
Ansell
Kimberly-Clark
Delta Plus
Protective Industrial Products
Moldex-Metric
Avon Rubber
COFRA
JAL Group
Cordova Safety Products
Lakeland Industries
Lindstrom
Bullard
Oftenrich Group
Woshine Group
Shanghai Gangkai
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
Hand Protection
Protective Clothing
Protective Footwear
Respiratory Protection
Head, Eye and Face Protection
Fall Protection
Hearing Protection
Others
On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Manufacturing
Construction
Oil & Gas
Transportation
Chemicals
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others