Latest Carrier Screening Market by Product and Service, Type, Medical Condition (Pulmonary, Hematological), Technology

The global carrier screening market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 4.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Carrier Screening Market:

Illumina (US)

Natera (US)

Fulgent Genetics (US)

Sema4 (US)

Invitae (US)

LabCorp (US)

Growth in the carrier screening market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities, and technological advancements in carrier screening, such as the introduction of expanded carrier screening panels.

On the basis of end user, the carrier screening market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices and clinics, reference laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, donor banks, community clinic laboratories, and non-profit organizations). In 2018, hospitals formed the largest end-user segment in the carrier screening market. Generally, gynecologists suggest couples to undergo carrier screening tests before and after pregnancy.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Covered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Market Share, By Type and Country (2019)

4.3 Market, By Medical Condition

4.4 Market, By Technology (USD Million) (2019 vs 2024)

4.5 Market, By End User (USD Million) (2019 vs 2024)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

5.2.1.2 High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Advancing Maternal Age

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Carrier Screening

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3.2 Lack of Standard Guidelines for Carrier Screening

…and More

