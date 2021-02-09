Latest Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type (Electronic Wearable Infusion Pump, Autoinjectors, Injection Pens, Electronic Inhalers)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2629268

The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is projected to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 7.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market:

United Therapeutics Corporation (US)

Insulet Corporation (US)

Novo Nordisk (Denmark)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Tandem Diabetes Care (US)

Merck Group (Germany)

Amgen (US)

“By type, the electronic wearable infusion pumps segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electronic drug delivery systems market”

Based on type, the electronic drug delivery systems market is segmented into electronic wearable infusion pumps, electronic auto injectors, electronic injection pens, and electronic inhalers. The electronic wearable infusion pumps segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the electronic drug delivery systems market in 2019.

“By indication, the diabetes segment is to dominate the electronic drug delivery systems market during the forecast period”

The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is mainly due to the high availability of electronic drug delivery devices such as insulin pumps and injection pens by major market players in comparison to other therapeutic areas, rising adoption of mobile apps for diabetes management, and increasing penetration of digital platforms (such as smartphones, tablet PCs, and personal digital assistants).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Electronic Drug Delivery Systems: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Major Markets

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Technologies and Designs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes and the Possibility of Errors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Biologics and Mabs

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries

…and More

