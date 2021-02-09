Explosion Proof Equipment Market by Product (Cable Glands & Accessories, Industrial Controls, Process Instruments, Sensors, and Signaling Devices)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3386088

The Explosion Proof Equipment Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

“RoW estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.”

In 2019, RoW accounted for the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market owing to the presence of the world’s largest oil & gas production, mining, and energy & power industries, which are highly prone to explosion in the region. The rising demand in providing utmost safety in oil & gas industries led the manufacturers to certify their products for use in explosive atmospheres.

“Cable glands & accessories segment estimated to hold the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market in 2020.”

The cable glands & accessories segment holds the largest share of the explosion proof equipment market. These equipment are increasingly being used for mechanical retention, strain relief, and earth continuity.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Inclusions

1.8 Exclusions

1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Market Opportunities In The Explosion Proof Equipment Market

4.2 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Product Type

4.3 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service

4.4 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Industry

4.5 Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Industrial Safety Measures

5.2.1.2 Increased Oil & Gas Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Wireless Explosion Proof Equipment Acts As A Source Of Ignition In Hazardous Areas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Low-Cost, High Light Output Lighting Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adherence To Government Standards

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19

…and More

Reson to access this report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall explosion proof equipment market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

