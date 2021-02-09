Laser Processing Market with COVID-19 Impact analysis by Laser Type (Solid Lasers, Liquid Lasers, Gas Lasers), Configuration (Fixed Beam, Moving Beam, Hybrid),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3386089

The Global Laser Processing Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2025; it is projected to record a CAGR of 7.8%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Laser Processing Market:

Coherent (US)

Trumpf (Germany)

Han’s Laser (China)

IPG Photonics (US)

Jenoptik (Germany)

Lumentum (US)

Gravotech (France)

LaserStar (US)

Lumibird (France)

Epilog Laser (US)

“Machine tools end-user industry to hold largest share of laser processing market by 2025”

The machine tools end-user industry segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. Lasers play an integral role in general machine construction, mainly in cutting and welding purposes. Lasers help achieve clean-cut edges and reliable weld seams, especially in the field of sheet metal and tube processing.

“Solid lasers to hold largest share of laser processing market by 2025”

The solid lasers segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. Solid lasers prevent the wastage of materials in the active medium and produce both continuous and pulsed output with high efficiency.

“Hybrid configuration segment to hold largest share of laser processing market by 2025”

The hybrid configuration segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. A hybrid system is more efficient than the moving beam system as it provides a constant beam delivery path length and allows a comparatively simpler beam delivery system.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.3.3 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Estimating Market Size Through Bottom-Up Approach (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Laser Processing Market

4.2 Laser Processing Market In Apac, By Country And End-User Industry

4.3 Laser Processing Market, By Laser Type

4.4 Laser Processing Market, By Revenue

4.5 Laser Processing Market, By End-User Industry

4.6 Laser Processing Market, By Application

4.7 Laser Processing Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Preference For Laser-Based Material Processing Over Traditional Approaches

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand For High-Quality And Genuine Products

5.2.1.3 Demand For Miniaturization Of Microelectronic Devices

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements In Medical Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Deployment Cost And Lack Of Personnel With Required Technical Expertise

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number Of Application Areas

5.2.3.2 Surging Demand For Custom Marking And Engraving

5.2.3.3 Increasing Automation Across Manufacturing Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Complexities In High-Power Lasers

5.2.4.2 Environmental Concerns Over Use Of Rare Earth Elements

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Laser Processing Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the laser processing market, which is segmented based on laser type into solid lasers, gas lasers, liquid lasers, and others. Based on revenue, the market is segmented into laser revenue and system revenue. Based on application, the market is segmented into cutting, welding, drilling, marking & engraving, microprocessing, advanced processing, and others.

