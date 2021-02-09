Latest Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2651531

The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 Million by 2024 from USD 24 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Lymphedema Diagnostics Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

Philips (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Fluoptics (France)

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (China)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Esaote SpA (Italy)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China)

Mitaka USA Inc. (US)

Curadel LLC (US)

ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia)

“The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.”

Based on technology, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.

“The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.”

On the basis of disease type, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases (congenital abnormalities, trauma-related conditions, infections, and filariasis). The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations and Assumptions

2.4.1 Limitations

2.4.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lymphedema Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Regional Analysis: Market, By Disease Type (2019)

4.3 Market, By Technology, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Market, By Type, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Lymphedema

5.2.1.2 Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements and Adoption of Newer Diagnostic Modalities

5.2.1.4 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants By Public-Private Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.2.2 Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2.2.3 Limited Supply of Helium

5.2.2.4 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Hospital Budget Cuts

…and More

Reson to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

