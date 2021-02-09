Global E-cigarette Market Research Report 2021

About E-cigarette

An e-cigarette is an electronically driven or battery-powered inhaler that simulates tobacco smoking. It is designed to provide inhaled doses of e-liquids by converting the flavored e-liquid into aerosols. It is available in three product variants in the market which are modular, rechargeable, next-generation, and disposable.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global E-cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 22.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global E-cigarette market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Altria Group

• British American Tobacco

• Imperial Brands

• Japan Tobacco

• NJOY

Market driver

• Increasing disposable income of the consumers

Market driver

• Increasing disposable income of the consumers

Market challenge

• Distribution challenges in e-cigarette market

Market challenge

• Distribution challenges in e-cigarette market

Market trend

• Growing trend of online retailing

Market trend

• Growing trend of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

