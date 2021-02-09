Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-based Services (LBS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Syniverse
Ekahau
Galigeo
Masternaut
Pitney Bowes
Tomtom International
Polaris Wireless
TCS
Ruckus
DigitalGlobe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Location
Navigation
Query
Recognition
Event Checking
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Phone
Automotive
Cloud
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-based Services (LBS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location-based Services (LBS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
