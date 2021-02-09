Latest Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID), Component (Software, Hardware [Scanner], Service), End-User (Hospital [Public, Private])-Global Forecast to 2024

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=628697

The Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market is projected to reach USD 312 Million by 2024 from USD 161 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market:

Censis Technologies (US)

Material Management Microsystems (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Haldor Advanced Technologies (Israel)

Intelligent InSites Inc. (US)

Key Surgical Inc. (US)

Mobile Aspects (US)

TGX Medical Systems (US)

Xerafy (China)

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Infor Inc. (US)

SpaTrack Medical Limited (UK)

Scanlan International Inc. (US)

“By Component, the hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on component, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the hardware segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

“By Technology, the barcode segment dominated the surgical instrument tracking systems market in 2018.”

Based on technology, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into barcode and RFID. The barcode segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. The low cost of installation has resulted in the increased adoption of the barcode technology in the surgical instrument tracking systems market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Component (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Meet Fda Unique Device Identification Mandates

5.2.1.2 Requirement for Better Inventory and Asset Management Practices

5.2.1.3 Growth of the Surgical Instruments Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High System Cost, Long Investment Cycles, and Lack of Realization of Roi

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Development of Active RFID Technology for Instruments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Limitations

…and More

