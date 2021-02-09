Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=590848

The Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market is projected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US)

VCA Inc. (US)

GD Animal Health (Netherlands)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Marshfield Labs (US)

ProtaTek International (US)

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (US)

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory – University of Minnesota (US)

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Iowa State University (US).

Based on the type of service, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical chemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other services. The clinical chemistry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the veterinary reference laboratories market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, productivity testing, pregnancy testing, and toxicology. The clinical pathology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the large volume of pathology tests performed.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Type of Service & Country (2018)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Market: Developing vs. Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Key Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growth in the Companion Animal Population

5.3.2 Growing Demand for Pet Insurance and Increasing Pet Care Expenditure

5.3.3 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.3.4 Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.3.5 Increasing Incidence of Trans-Boundary and Zoonotic Diseases

5.4 Key Market Restraints

5.4.1 Increasing Pet Care Costs

5.4.2 Growing Demand for Rapid Tests, Poc Testing, and Portable Instruments

5.5 Key Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.5.2 Public-Private Partnerships in Veterinary Health

5.6 Key Challenges

5.6.1 Low Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.6.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets

5.6.3 Weak Functional and Infrastructural Capacities

…and More

