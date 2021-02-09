Latest Autotransfusion Systems Market by Type (Autotransfusion Products & Accessories) and Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2481545

The Autotransfusion Systems Market is projected to reach USD 505 Million by 2024 from USD 395 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Autotransfusion Systems Market:

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (US)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

LivaNova (UK)

Fresenius (Germany)

Atrium Medical Corporation (Sweden)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

SARSTEDT (Germany)

Braile Biomédica (Brazil)

Redax (Italy)

Beijing ZKSK Technology Co (China)

Gen World Medical Devices (India)

On the basis of type, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into autotransfusion products & autotransfusion accessories. The autotransfusion products segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a number of advantages, which is expected to boost its adoption in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures. The Cardiac Surgeries segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and recommendations for autologous transfusion (by entities such as the WHO) during cardiac surgeries.

