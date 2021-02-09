Categories
Global Baby Diapers Market Research Report 2021

About Baby Diapers
Baby diapers are used as absorbent pants for babies who are still not old enough to be toilet trained. The diapers are multi-layered and are made of a top cover of polypropylene, a middle layer of super absorbent polymer (SAP), and back sheets of polyethylene, and elastic bands.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global baby diapers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby diapers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of baby diapers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Baby Diapers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Domtar Corporation
• Essity Aktiebolag
• Kao Corporation
• KCWW
• Procter & Gamble
• Unicharm Corporation

Market driver
• Consumers’ shift toward natural and organic products
Market challenge
• Rising awareness of negative impacts associated with baby diapers
Market trend
• Rising R&D investments by key market competitors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

