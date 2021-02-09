Global E-textile Market Research Report 2021

About E-textile

E-textiles are integrated with electronic components such as sensors for different application in heat management, health monitoring, illumination, communication, sensing, and other related uses. Smart textiles are available in the wearable form of gloves, coats, T-shirts, and sportswear.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global e-textile market to grow at a CAGR of 25.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-textile market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the considers the revenue generated from various applications of e-textiles, which includes passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile, in end-user industries such as military and defense, sports and fitness, architecture, medical and healthcare, transportation, and fashion and entertainment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global E-textile Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Jabil

• Ohmatex

• Schoeller Switzerland

• Sensoria

Market driver

• The demand for health-monitoring wearables

Market challenge

• High manufacturing cost

Market trend

• The declining cost of wearable technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

