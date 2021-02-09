Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Research Report 2021

About Fresh Meat Packaging

In fresh meat packaging, products such as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood are packed using both rigid and flexible packaging material, depending upon the supply chain stage.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global fresh meat packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fresh meat packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fresh meat packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Crown Holdings

• Sonoco Products

Market driver

• Rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating polymer prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing market consolidation in global packaging industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

