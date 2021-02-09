 Global Automotive Steel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

2017-2025 World Automotive Steel Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Automotive steels can be classified in several different ways. One is a metallurgical designation providing some process information. Common designations include low-strength steels; conventional HSS; and the new AHSS.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Steel , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Steel market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Low-strength Steel

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Others

By End-User / Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Company

ThyssenKrupp

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

POSCO

Baosteel

HYUNDAI steel

JFE

Tatasteel

HBIS

United States Steel

Nucor

