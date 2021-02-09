Chitosan Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$4,698.7 million by 2027

The Chitosan Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

Chitosan is a natural fibrous material derived from chitin. Chitin is a substance that is produced in the outer shell of shellfish such as lobsters, crabs, and shrimps. Shrimps are considered to be a major source of chitosan as they contain about 25% to 40% of chitin content. Besides shell fish and crustaceans, certain varieties of fungi have also been known to produce low amounts of chitin in their cell walls.

Chitosan has been used in a wide range of hair products such as shampoos, hair colorants, rinses, hair sprays, hair tonics, permanent wave agents, and styling lotions. Chitosan and its cationic derivatives have the potential to interact with keratin to form transparent, elastic films over hair fiber. These films help in increasing hair strength, hair softness, and avoid hair damage. With the increasing demand for hair care products, the application of chitosan in hair care products is estimated to boost the market around the globe.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Advanced Biopolymers AS,Kitosano SL,FMC Corporation,GTC Bio corporation,Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH.,Kitozyme LLC.,Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd.,Primex EHF,Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., Ltd

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition and research and development are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprints worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the chitosan market such as FMC Corporation., G.T.C Bio Corporation, Golden-Shell Pharmaceuticals, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, and Kitozyme, LLChave been implementing the mergers and acquisition and research and development strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.For Instance, in March 2020, KitoZyme, LLC launched KiOsmetine, a patented range of non-animal chitosan in personal care industry.

Global ChitosanMarket – By Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Chitosan Market – By Application

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Biomedical and Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Global Chitosan Market – By Source

Shrimp

Prawns

Insects

Crab

Others

