Agricultural Biological Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2027

The Agricultural Biological Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global agricultural biological market. The growth of the agricultural biological market in this region is primarily attributed to a shift of consumer’s preference towards organic food products coupled with rising investments in research and developments activities, favorable government initiatives towards promotion of sustainable practices and increasing health awareness are the major factors driving the market in North America region.

Agricultural biological are increasingly being used as a replacement of synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides or insecticides. Agricultural biological products like biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers serve as a natural product which lead to soil health development, plant’s disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The demand for agricultural biological products is growing over other synthetic products owing to its minimal costs, low environmental impacts, and a low risk of product resistance towards the pests.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: BASF SE,Biolchim S.p.A.,Certis U.S.A. LLC,DowDuPont Inc.,Isagro S.p.A,Koppert Biological Systems,Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.,Syngenta,UPL,Valent BioSciences LLC

Strategic Insights

Merger and acquisition, new product development and others were observed as the most adopted strategies in global agricultural biological market. Few of the recent developments in the global agricultural biological market are listed below:

2018: BASF SE completed the acquisition of Bayer AG in order to strengthen its seed platform and complements the recently expanded agricultural solutions portfolio.

2018: Koppert Biological Systems recently announced the introduction of its new NatuGro System in the California strawberry market.

2018: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. launched TerraConnect which is a new global biological soil applied and seed treatment platform and delivers growers high performance products as well as a broad range of valuable tools to improve and protect crops.

GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Biopesticides

• Biostimulants

• Biofertilizers

By Source

• Microbials

• Biochemicals

• Others

By Application Mode

• Foliar Sprays

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

By Application

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



