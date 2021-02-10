Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2025

Rapid population growth across the globe will drive the demand of concrete surface treatment chemicals. The world has witnessed a population growth of over 24% between 2000 and 2018. Asia Pacific contributes significantly to this rapid growth. In 2018, China and India collectively accounted for over 36% of the entire world population. This surge coupled with increasing urbanization will further escalate construction activities, which in turn, will drive the consumption of concrete surface treatment chemicals throughout the forecast timespan.

Request sample copy of this report @ http://decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3259

With concrete tagged as one of the materials of choice for construction projects, it comes as no surprise that the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is traversing alongside a lucrative growth path. Lately, the growing population and the consequent demand for affordable housing, in tandem with high-end frills brought on by increasing disposable incomes have led to the demand for a number of commercial outlets such as shopping complexes, multiplexes, entertainment centers, restaurants, etc., along with residential edifices. The upswing in construction activities to build residential establishments and commercial setups such as towers, malls, skyscrapers, etc., due to surge in urbanization will contribute to a major hike in concrete surface treatment chemicals market share.

Regionally speaking, Asia Pacific is claimed to emerge as a highly viable growth ground for concrete surface treatment chemicals market. Encompassed mostly with developing economies, the continent plays host to a majority of the global populace. As per estimates, the global population was recorded at over 6 billion in 2000 and as on 2018, it stands at over 7.5 billion. APAC economies India and China are touted to account for a substantial proportion of this estimate, leading to a significant demand for housing.Proliferation in population density and rising urbanization will thus impact the regional construction industry, which would, in consequence, propel the APAC concrete surface treatment chemicals industry share.

In-depth table of contents @ http://decresearch.com/toc/detail/concrete-surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Asia Pacific dominated the concrete surface treatment chemicals industry with over 50% industry share in 2018. Large number of concrete surface treatment chemicals manufacturers, high-production capabilities and continuously increasing demand from China, India, South Korea and Japan are the few factors responsible for the commanding position of the region. Initiatives by Government of India such as Bharatmala Project (for roads & highways construction), Sagarmala (for port construction and expansion), Smart-city projects, AMRUT to provide basic civic amenities, etc. has triggered the construction sector in the country. Meanwhile, CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) is aiming to build more than 200 airports by 2035 in order to meet the escalating air travel demands. These factors will drive the regional demand for concrete surface treatment chemicals in near future.

Competitive landscape: Key industry players like DowDuPont, BASF SE, Lion Specialty Chemicals, AkzoNobel Chemicals and others outline the competitive landscape of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market. Some of these companies have been striving to flood the market with advanced curing compound solutions as well as seek regional expansion of business operations, to enhance their customer base and to ensure that infrastructure development globally is benefited by concrete fortified with high-quality chemicals.

Browse More News –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powder-coating-market-to-exceed-usd-17-bn-by-2025-global-market-insights-inc-300940763.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/09/1927158/0/en/FT-Wax-Market-to-reach-USD-1-2-Billion-mark-by-2025-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

https://www.worldofchemicals.com/media/choline-chloride-market-seems-to-gain-immense-traction-on-oil-gas-sector/5463.html