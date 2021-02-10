Xanthan Gum Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The study provides forecast and analysis for the xanthan gum market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The report includes drivers and restraints for the market with the impact on the market demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the xanthan gum market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a complete view of the xanthan gum market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the xanthan gum market by segmenting the market based on application and region. On the basis of various applications, the market segmentation includes oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Major countries analyzed in this reports are U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The key players of Fufeng Group Company Ltd, Cargill, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Deosen Biochemical Ltd, Gum Technology Corporation, Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd, DuPont, CP Kelco U.S. Inc, Wego Chemical Group and Jungbunzlauer AG.

The global Xanthan gum market has been segmented as follows:

Xanthan Gum Market: Application Analysis

Oil & gas



Food & beverages



Pharmaceutical



Cosmetics



Others (Adhesives, textiles, lubricants, etc.)



Xanthan Gum Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S.



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Latin America Brazil



Middle East & Africa

