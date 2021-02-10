Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Erdinger Weibbrau

The Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Non-alcoholic beer is low-alcohol content beverages made by the fermentation of ingredients such as hop, malt, water, and sometimes yeast. The production of non-alcoholic beer is carried out under the controlled process of malting with a set temperature and pH. Removal of alcohol is performed by multiple techniques such as reverse osmosis, vacuum distillation, or restricting the yeast’s ability to ferment wort.

Top Key Players:- Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Erdinger Weibbrau, Big Drop Brewing Co., Moscow Brewing Company, Bernard Brewery, Suntory Beer, Carlsberg A/S, Krombacher Brauerei, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers

Rising health-consciousness among consumers for the benefits of consuming malted beverages and product availability is expected to drive the non-alcoholic beer industry. Besides, alcohol consumption has been a social issue for decades in several nations due to the strong presence of traditional culture and beliefs among a significant community section, supporting the non-alcoholic beer market trends.

The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. By product type, the non-alcoholic beer market is classified into Alcohol-Free, 0.5% Alcohol by Volume. By distribution channel, the non-alcoholic beer market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Non-Alcoholic Beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Non-Alcoholic Beer market in these regions.

