Catheter Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the catheter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volume (Units) and (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the catheter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the catheter market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global catheter market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of catheter market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the catheter market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the catheters market by segmenting the market based on products and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021.Key product segments covered under this study includes cardiovascular, urology, intravenous, neurovascular and specialty catheters. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, China, Australia, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for catheters based on individual applications in all the regions and countries.

Key market players of catheter market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson Inc., Boston Scientific, Bard Medicals, Braun Melsungen AG, Arrow International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Rochester Medical Co., Edwards Lifesciences, Hollister Inc., Medrad (Bayer AG) and Vascular Solutions.

This report segments the global catheters market as follows:

Global Catheters Market: Product Segment Analysis

Cardiovascular Catheters



Neurovascular Catheters



Urological Catheters



Intravenous Catheters



Specialty Catheters



Global Catheters Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia



Latin America Brazil



Middle East & Africa

