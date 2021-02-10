Biostimulants Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

Global biostimulant report is a professional and profound research report on a global and regional level. The study also gives historic data of biostimulant market with an estimate based on revenue (USD Billion) from the year 2016 to 2022. Evaluation of market dynamics gives a brief about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of global biostimulants industry market.

In this study, we have included the comprehensive view on the biostimulants market and a detailed segmentation of biostimulants. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein active ingredient segment are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report gives a significant view on the biostimulants market by segmenting the market based on active ingredient, application method, and crop type. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 – 2021. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This segmentation includes demand for biostimulants based on individual applications in all the regions.

The competitive profiling of key players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Major companies included in this report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Italpollina spa, Valagro, Biovert S.A., Arysta LifeScience Limited, Agrinos, ILSA spa, Biostadt India Limited, and Koppert B.V.

The report segments the global biostimulants market as

Global Biostimulants Market: Active Ingredient Segment Analysis

Humic acids



Fulvic Acids



Seaweed



Microbials



Trace Minerals



Vitamins



Amino acids



Global Biostimulants Market: Application Method Segment Analysis

Foliar



Soil



Seed



Global Biostimulants Market: Crop Type Segment Analysis

Row crops



Fruits & vegetables



Turfs & ornamentals



Other crops



Global Biostimulants Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Latin America Brazil



Middle East and Africa

