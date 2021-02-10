Global INDUSTRIAL HAND GLOVES Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the industrial hand gloves market 2020 can touch a valuation of more than USD 9,583.7 Million by 2025. It is also projected that the market can achieve a growth rate of 7.29% between 2017 and 2025 (assessment period).

Chief Boosters and Primary Barriers

The fast growing food processing and healthcare industries across the world has resulted in rapid expansion of the industrial hand gloves market. North America, with the huge number of end-use industries, generates high demand for these hand gloves. North American government implements several strict regulations with regard to safety of working individuals. In case of any irregularities, the employer can face heavy penalties, leading to poor image of the company among the consumers in the market. These types of strict regulations across countries like Canada, Germany, France and the U.S. can be conducive for the growth of the industrial gloves market.

The primary segments considered in the study of the industrial hand gloves market include material, product and application.

The industrial hand gloves market, with respect to the material, covers leather gloves, natural rubber, nitrile gloves, polyethylene gloves, metal mesh gloves, neoprene gloves, and others. In 2018, the market was controlled by the natural rubber segment and its dominance is anticipated to continue even during the conjectured period. Natural rubber notes rampant demand in the food & beverage industry and in the past few years, has emerged as a highly favored product in the chemical sector as well. These gloves have also observed a boost in their household applications across the residential sector.

The types of products described in the report are reusable gloves as well as disposable gloves. Disposable gloves account for higher demand in the market compared to the reusable ones. The widespread use in a variety of industries like chemical, automotive, beverage, food and more helps stimulate the demand for disposable gloves. Since the future prospects of these industries are quite lucrative, it is safe to assume that the demand rate for disposable gloves can remain the same or can increase during the review period.

Main applications of industrial hand gloves are construction industry, chemical industry, healthcare industry, food & beverage industry, automotive industry, and others. As of 2018, the healthcare industry was the dominant segment in the market and based on its growth rate, it is estimated that it can retain its lead throughout the evaluation period. Disposable, nitrile, natural and latex rubber gloves are extensively deployed in the healthcare industry.

Regional Insight

The main regions across which the industrial hand gloves market is anticipated to grow during the review timeline are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific or APAC as well as the rest of the world or RoW.

APAC’s growth in the global market for industrial hand gloves has been remarkable and it seems that the region can observe even better growth in the ensuing years. The massive investments by the government in the enhancement of workers’ safety along with the expeditious industrialization are important growth boosters in the regional market. The food, chemicals, electronics and automobiles sectors are expanding at a swift pace, and the outcome of this is the growing demand for industrial hand gloves. Easy availability of natural rubber has made APAC one of the top manufacturers in the world, with Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia being the leading producers.

