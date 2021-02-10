Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

GIS Software in Agriculture market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GIS Software in Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5559307-global-gis-software-in-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Crop Monitoring
Soil Analysis
Irrigation Monitoring
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the GIS Software in Agriculture market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/global-gis-software-in-agriculture-market-2021-industry-analysis-opportunities-segmentation-amp-forecast-to-2026/
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global GIS Software in Agriculture market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/goods-carriers-vehicle-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-08
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk, Inc.
Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp)
Earth Observing System
Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI)
Geosoft Inc.
Hexagon AB
Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd
L3 Harris Technologies
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market-2020-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-12-11
racle Corporation
Parrot SA
Pitney Bowes Inc.
SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.
Takor Group Ltd
Topcon Corporation
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-processed-food-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-11-05
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRNT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)