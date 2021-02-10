Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the medical aesthetic devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the medical aesthetic devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the medical aesthetic devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the medical aesthetic devices market, we have to include competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies along with patent analysis (2011-2016) bifurcated into the patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the medical aesthetic devices market by segmenting the market based on products, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Based on products the market is segmented into aesthetic skin tightening body contouring devices, laser energy devices, aesthetic implants and facial aesthetic devices. Key application market covered under this study includes facial skin rejuvenation, facial body contouring, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal and hair removal. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for medical aesthetic devices based on individual product and applications in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Lumenis Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz, Inc., Alma Lasers, Allergan plc, Cutera, Inc., Galderma S.A., Cynosure, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc., and ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

This report segments the global medical aesthetic devices market as follows:

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Aesthetic Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices



Laser & Energy Devices



Aesthetic Implants



Facial Aesthetic Devices



Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Application Segment Analysis

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation



Facial & Body Contouring



Breast Enhancement



Scar Treatment



Reconstructive Surgery



Tattoo Removal



Hair Removal



Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Latin America Brazil



Middle East and Africa

