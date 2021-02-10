Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the India water and waste water treatment and management market. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 in terms of revenue (USD million). The study includes restraints and drivers for the India water and waste water treatment and management market and their impact on the demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the India water and waste water treatment and management market.

In order to give the users of this report an inclusive view on the India water and waste water treatment and management market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the India water and waste water treatment and management market has also been included.

The study provides a decisive view on the India water and waste water treatment and management market by segmenting the market into different sectors. All segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Key segments covered under this study include chemicals, membrane systems, pumping systems, applications. Key industry participants analyzed and profiled in this study includes Ion exchange (India) limited and IDE Technologies Ltd water among others.

The report segments the India water and waste water treatment and management market as:

India Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market: Application Segment Analysis

Industrial



Municipal



India Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market: Chemical Segment Analysis

Coagulants and flocculants



Anti-foamants and defoamers



Corrosion and scale inhibitors



Activated carbon



Biocides



“Others (pH adjustors, water softeners, and so on)”



India Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market: Pumping system Segment Analysis

Pumps



Valves & Controls



Automation Systems



India Water and Waste Water Treatment and Management Market: Membrane system Segment Analysis

Reverse Osmosis



Ultrafiltration



Microfiltration



Electrodialysis



Gas Separation & Others

