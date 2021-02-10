Automated Camera Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Automation Engineering Inc., Aptiv PLC, valeo, Continental AG, Stonkam Co., etc. | InForGrowth

Automated Camera Market Research Report provides analysis of main manufactures and geographic regions. Automated Camera Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue and shares.

Automated Camera Market Segment considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by

By Market Segment by Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share by Application:

gment

Park assist system

Adaptive Cruise Control

Driver monitoring system

Blind spot detection

Night vision system

Others

By Technology Segment

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

By Vehicle Type Segment

PC

LCV

HCV

Regional Insights

Global Automated Camera market in terms of revenue is dominated by North America followed by Europe. The rapid growth in the region was attributed tthe growing demand for passenger vehicles

light commercial and heavy vehicles. Alsimplementation of stringent government regulations in the region is boosting the adoption of automotive cameras both in light and heavy commercial vehicles. Europe has witnessed significant growth in the last few years. The growth was mostly due tadoption of automotive cameras in the vehicles. The growth in the region is led by developed automotive industry in European countries. Vehicle manufacturing is a strategic industry in the Europe

where 19.2 million cars

vans

trucks and buses are manufactured per year. Automobile manufacturers in Europe operate 309 vehicle assembly and production plants in 27 countries.

Factors Affecting the Market

Safety is the most important factor in automotive industry and therefore highly regulated. Automobiles and car manufactures have tcomply with a number of norms and regulations

whether local or international

in order tbe accepted on the market. Several manufacturers are adopting automated cameras in their vehicles tincrease safety and compliance of their portfolio. For instance

ZF camera manufacturer has developed the twlens camera for commercial truck. The camera is manufactured specifically tmeet varying global regulatory compliance and delivers innovative functions such as traffic sign recognition

lane keeping assist and object and pedestrian detection tenable automatic emergency braking. However

high cost of automotive camera implementation is hampering the growth of market. Progress is being made on vehicle periphery sensing

the greatest challenge tovercome for autonomous driving. Automotive cameras can be embedded with advanced computer vision algorithms

for real Machine Vision systems

giving a disrupting contribute tthe Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. These advancements are expected toffer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period.

Important Questions Answered by Global Automotive Camera Market Report

Which is the largest and fastest-growing region?

What are the factors affecting growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Automated Camera Market Covers following Major Key Players:

Automation Engineering Inc.

Aptiv PLC

valeo

Continental AG

Stonkam Co.

Ltd.

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

OmniVision Technologies