Non-Woven Abrasives Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the non-woven abrasives market in the Indian market. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD million) and volume (Kilo tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the non-woven abrasives market in India.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Indian non-woven abrasives market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the non-woven abrasives market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The report also provides patent analysis (2011-2016) which is categorized into a patent trend, patent share by company and by patent by region.

The study provides a decisive view on the non-woven abrasives market by segmenting the market based on end-user. Key end-use market covered under this study includes construction, household, transportation, electronics and semiconductors and others.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the Indian market. The key players of non-woven abrasives market included in reports are AE Abrasives Edge Pvt. Ltd, Osborn, Steel Shine (Uppal India), Sia Abrasive (A Bosch Company), Samadhan Group, Stacke Abrasives India Pvt. Ltd, Saint-Gobain (Grindwell Norton), Wolcut Abrasives Private Limited, Scrubex Corporation, Amazon Brush Company, Humac Abrasives Private Limited and Mirka Ltd.

This report segments the non-woven abrasives market as follows:

India Non-Woven Abrasives Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Construction



Household



Transportation (maintenance, automotive, aerospace etc.)



Electronics & Semiconductors



Others (industrial application i.e. machinery, medical devices etc.)

