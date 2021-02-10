Trending News: 3d Machine Vision Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Top players: Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Keyence, National Instruments, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “3d Machine Vision Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the 3d Machine Vision market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the 3d Machine Vision industry. Growth of the overall 3d Machine Vision market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

3d Machine Vision Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the 3d Machine Vision industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 3d Machine Vision market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Omron Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Keyence

National Instruments

TKH Group

Sony Corporation

ISRA Vision

Stemmer Imaging

Intel Corporation and others. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type 3d Machine Vision market is segmented into

PC Based

Smart Camera Based

Offering

Hardware

Software Based on Application 3d Machine Vision market is segmented into

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Identification

End-use

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pulp & Paper

Printing & Labeling

Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling)

Glass & Metal

Postal & Logistics

Agriculture

Security & Surveillance

Rubber

Others (Plastics

Solar Paneling

Machinery