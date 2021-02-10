Global METAL EMBOSSING Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Metal embossing machine is based on the principle of metal stamping

technology. The machine is primarily carried out by passing sheet or metal

strip between the rolls of desired pattern in the machine. The main metals used

for the process are aluminum (all alloys), brass, card stock, copper,

galvanized steel, hot rolled steel, steel (all alloys), and zinc.

Increase in the need for product tagging and growth in demand for

three-dimensional patterns on metal are the main driving factors for the global

metal embossing machine market. Moreover, increase investment towards the

research and development to minimize the high cost of the automated machines

.

market during the forecast period. The change in consumer purchasing behavior

through shifting preference for automated metal embossing machine compared to

manual automated metal embossing machine further create opportunities in the

market. The growth in new product development from the leading companies such

as Pannier Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan),

Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), and YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), in

the market are further enhance the demand and sales for the metal embossing

machine in the global market during the forecast period. However, the

availability of small substitutes like handheld embossing with marking tools is

expected to create challenges in the market for the manufacturers. Moreover,

the volatility in the price of the raw materials is expected to hamper the

growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, any uncertainty can

hamper the growth of the global metal embossing machine market.

The global metal embossing machine market is segmented into

product type and end-use. The product type segment is further segmented as

manual metal embossing machine and automatic metal embossing machine. The

manual metal embossing machine segment is expected to be the largest market

share in 2018. The end-use segment is sub-segmented into low and medium volume

and high volume. The low and medium volume segment is expected to be the

largest market share in 2018.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global metal embossing machine market has

been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the

World. Asia-Pacific is expected to held for the largest market share during the

forecast period owing to the growth of foreign investments for manufacturing

plants and increase in the production of metal components across the aerospace,

industrial machinery, and automotive industries.

China

is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing country in

Asia-Pacific metal embossing machine market. Europe metal embossing machine

market is expected to witness growth due to the presence of a wide number of

manufacturing companies. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for the

machine and component tagging are expected to further lead the growth of the

market in the region during the forecast period. Germany is expected to be the

largest country in Europe metal embossing machine market. North America is one

of the main markets for metal embossing machine owing to the growth of the

industrial sector. This is expected to support the growth of the market during

the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to be the largest

market in metal embossing machine and Mexico is expected to lead the market in

terms of CAGR during the forecast period. In the Rest of the World, South

America is expected to be the highest market share compared to the Middle East

& Africa owing to the expansion of the industrial sector and service

industry. South America accounted for the largest market share in terms of

value and volume in the Rest of the World metal embossing machine market.

