Endoscopy Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2021

The endoscopy devices market report includes forecast and analysis on a global and regional level. This research study offers historic data of 2014 and 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The study provides restraints and drivers for the endoscopy devices market and their effect on the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report incorporates the study of opportunities available in the endoscopy devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report an inclusive view of the endoscopy devices market, we have incorporated competitive landscape and Porters Five Forces analysis for this market. This study covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein device and application segments are benchmarked depending on their growth rate, market size, and attractiveness.

This report categorizes endoscopy devices market on the basis of parameters such as device type, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2021. An endoscope, operative devices, and visualization systems are the device segment of this market. Key application market covered under this study includes gastrointestinal surgeries, urology/gynecology surgeries, ENT surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro/spinal surgeries, laparoscopy surgeries and arthroscopy surgeries. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further split into main countries including U.S. Germany, India Brazil, France, UK, China, and Japan. This segmentation includes demand for endoscopy devices based on individual applications in all the regions.

The report also includes comprehensive profiles of market players such CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz Endoscopy, Pentax Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Covidien PLC, Smith Nephew plc L.

This report segments the global endoscopy devices market as follows:

Global Endoscopy Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Endoscope Rigid Endoscope Flexible Endoscope Capsule Endoscope Robot Assisted Endoscope



Operative Devices Energy Systems Suction/Irrigation Systems Access Devices Operative Hand Instruments Others (Insufflation Devices, Wound Protectors, Snares)



Visualization Systems Ultrasound Devices Standard Definition (SD) Visualization Systems High Definition (HD) Visualization Systems



Global Endoscopy Devices Market: Application Segment Analysis

Gastrointestinal Surgeries



Urology/Gynecology Surgeries



ENT Surgeries



Cardiovascular Surgeries



Neuro/Spinal Surgeries



Laparoscopy Surgeries



Arthroscopy Surgeries



Others



Global Endoscopy Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.



Europe UK France Germany



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Latin America Brazil



Middle East and Africa

