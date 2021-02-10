Global Calcium Hypochlorite for Water Treatment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Calcium Process
Sodium Process
Segment by Application
Swimming Pool
Drinking Water
Others
By Company
Lonza
Westlake Chemical
Barchemicals
Nippon Soda
Tosoh
Nankai Chemical
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
Weilite
Salt & Chemical Complex
Nanke
Yufeng
Kaifeng
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
